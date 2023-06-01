Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $166.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.02 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 33.62%.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ METC opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $329.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,682,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $5,862,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $3,182,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 877.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 317,069 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

