DaVita Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for DaVita in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

NYSE:DVA opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,657. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

