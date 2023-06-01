Zacks Research Comments on Range Resources Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

Range Resources stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,854.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,094 shares of company stock worth $9,755,245. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after buying an additional 2,334,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 616,000 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its position in Range Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

