Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $323.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $243.17 and a 12-month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,267,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total transaction of $147,712.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,211,846.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total value of $147,712.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,211,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,902 shares of company stock worth $18,939,902. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

