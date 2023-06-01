Brokers Issue Forecasts for Transat A.T. Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Transat A.T. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.
Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$667.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$625.50 million.
Transat A.T. Price Performance
TRZ stock opened at C$4.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$4.30.
Transat A.T. Company Profile
Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.
See Also
- Elliott Management Says Goodyear Tire Worth At Least $21 a Share
- What Does the Airbnb Guidance Drop Say About Travel Demand?
- Is This The Collapse of Icahn Enterprises ?
- HP Is A Winner For Income Investors
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.