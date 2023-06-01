Brokers Issue Forecasts for Transat A.T. Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Transat A.T. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$667.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$625.50 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRZ. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.20 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TRZ stock opened at C$4.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$4.30.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

