Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Rockwell Medical, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

