Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.34 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.34 million and $149,904.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016641 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,872.35 or 1.00063736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00966146 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,867.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.