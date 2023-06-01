Synapse Trading Up 1% This Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002269 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $109.81 million and $7.80 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ? protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

