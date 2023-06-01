Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $494.11 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003066 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003145 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,849,466,321,614 coins and its circulating supply is 5,859,157,249,244 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

