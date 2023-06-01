Sourceless (STR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $536.90 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $536.90 million and approximately $1,511.11 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006709 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025805 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020035 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016641 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,872.35 or 1.00063736 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002383 BTC.
Sourceless Token Profile
Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sourceless
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “STRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.