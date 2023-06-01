Fei USD Market Capitalization Hits $32.83 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003566 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $295,652.92 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016641 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,872.35 or 1.00063736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,539,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,280,187 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,539,943.51433924 with 34,280,186.85299793 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95727717 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $346,155.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

