Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 16,658 shares.The stock last traded at $34.81 and had previously closed at $34.60.

Central Securities Trading Down 0.3 %

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at Central Securities

In other Central Securities news, Director David Martin Poppe purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

Central Securities Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 615.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

