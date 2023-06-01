Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 16,658 shares.The stock last traded at $34.81 and had previously closed at $34.60.
Central Securities Trading Down 0.3 %
Central Securities Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
Insider Activity at Central Securities
In other Central Securities news, Director David Martin Poppe purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.
