Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 782,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 794,489 shares.The stock last traded at $457.54 and had previously closed at $444.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.
Synopsys Trading Down 2.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,037 shares of company stock worth $4,163,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
