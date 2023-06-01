Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 782,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 794,489 shares.The stock last traded at $457.54 and had previously closed at $444.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,037 shares of company stock worth $4,163,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.