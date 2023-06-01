Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 783,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 763,760 shares.The stock last traded at $75.81 and had previously closed at $75.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

