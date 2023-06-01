Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWV opened at $238.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $250.64.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.