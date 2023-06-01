Theresa Condor Sells 24,692 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIRGet Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 24,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $17,778.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,094,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 24th, Theresa Condor sold 26,182 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $19,374.68.

Spire Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPIR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 112.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. Equities analysts expect that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Spire Global by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Spire Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management bought a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About Spire Global

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.