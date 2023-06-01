Theresa Condor Sells 24,692 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 24,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $17,778.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,094,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Theresa Condor sold 26,182 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $19,374.68.

Spire Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPIR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 112.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. Equities analysts expect that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Spire Global by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Spire Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management bought a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Stories

