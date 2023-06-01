Assetmark Inc. Has $395,000 Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $238.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.49. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

