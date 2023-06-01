Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 163.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

