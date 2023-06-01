Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after buying an additional 302,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.53. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.40 and a twelve month high of $263.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology Profile

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.83.

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

