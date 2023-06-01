Assetmark Inc. Cuts Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,015 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NFG opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

