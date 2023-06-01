Assetmark Inc. Acquires 305 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $53,638,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $233.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $314.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Stories

