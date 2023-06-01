Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,999 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MAA opened at $147.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.57.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.