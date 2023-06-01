Assetmark Inc. Has $559,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.9 %

DGX stock opened at $132.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

