Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM opened at $337.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.91 and its 200 day moving average is $340.28. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.