Assetmark Inc. Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $128.69 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average of $130.54.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

