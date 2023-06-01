Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $273.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.41.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

