Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Ryerson worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ryerson by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ryerson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

