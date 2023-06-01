Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 7.8%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 7,380,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 22,449,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. Carvana’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.89) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 14,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

