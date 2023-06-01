Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,575,000 after purchasing an additional 845,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,346,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,838,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,922,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC opened at $34.47 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.97.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. On average, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

