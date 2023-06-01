SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 198.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,925,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 56,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 201,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter worth $2,299,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $93.78.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

