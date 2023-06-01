Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 484,151 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,151 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.43% of Vista Energy worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,620,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,032,000 after purchasing an additional 444,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 942,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,582,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $303.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.58 million. Research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

