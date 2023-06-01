Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.36% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

