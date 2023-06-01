New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 11.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,306 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $103,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $103,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,608.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

