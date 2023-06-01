15,525 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Shares of UL opened at $49.94 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

