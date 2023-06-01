New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

PBH stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.