New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,584 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of A10 Networks worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 32,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

ATEN opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.04. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $656,550.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,068.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,688 shares of company stock worth $1,385,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

