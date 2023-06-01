New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after buying an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Block by 3.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,868,000 after acquiring an additional 162,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Block by 59.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $200,826.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,362,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,716 shares of company stock worth $19,781,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.03.

Shares of Block stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

