FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Down 3.6 %

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.81.

Shares of FDX opened at $217.97 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

