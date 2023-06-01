New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 1,685 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $48.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.