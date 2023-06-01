Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,011,000 after buying an additional 475,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,941,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,990,000 after buying an additional 204,477 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

