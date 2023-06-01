Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 7,623 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 193.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 324,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

PDCO opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.