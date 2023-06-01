Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,125 shares of company stock worth $7,567,261. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $181.42 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $181.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average of $142.00.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

