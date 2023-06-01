Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,277,963 shares in the company, valued at $46,584,343.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $3,169,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,277,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,584,343.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 760,569 shares of company stock worth $14,598,069 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.