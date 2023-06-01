Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

