Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $302.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.12 and a 200 day moving average of $301.53. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.00 and a 12 month high of $345.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,180 shares of company stock worth $6,194,452. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

