New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,295 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $7,768,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after acquiring an additional 910,048 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after acquiring an additional 262,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,988.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.