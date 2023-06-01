International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of International Money Express worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in International Money Express by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Money Express by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in International Money Express by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMXI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Money Express Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,399,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $848.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

