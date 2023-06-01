Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,075 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

