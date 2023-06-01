New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

