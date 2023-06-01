Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Short Interest Up 5.2% in May

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 561,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,227 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Globe Life by 41,273.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,989,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.9 %

GL opened at $103.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

